Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $215.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.69.

VMC stock opened at $206.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $136.21 and a fifty-two week high of $210.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,261.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

