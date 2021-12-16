W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.28. W. R. Berkley posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.12. The company had a trading volume of 763,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,776. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.45. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $84.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

