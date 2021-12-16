Waltonchain Price Tops $1.05 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $81.93 million and approximately $24.59 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000127 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,079,922 coins and its circulating supply is 78,358,890 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.