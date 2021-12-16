Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Short Interest Down 54.4% in November

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the November 15th total of 25,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WPCB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,994. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPCB. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,124,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter worth $730,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

