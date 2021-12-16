Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Up 247.1% in November

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 247.1% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WRTBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Pareto Securities upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

WRTBY stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

