Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 30.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 21.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections stock opened at $131.82 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.97. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

