Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Decreased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,165,000 after acquiring an additional 155,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,143,000 after purchasing an additional 150,445 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,351,000 after purchasing an additional 174,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,897,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $162.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.07. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

