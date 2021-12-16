Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down to $207.29

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $207.29, but opened at $201.70. Wayfair shares last traded at $202.80, with a volume of 7,062 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on W. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.76 and a beta of 2.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total transaction of $319,262.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $170,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,392 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,844 over the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

