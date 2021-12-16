WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 75,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WD-40 by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in WD-40 by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,299,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in WD-40 by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

WDFC opened at $238.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.41. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

