Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on WFRD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Weatherford International stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Weatherford International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in Weatherford International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

