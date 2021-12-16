Weaver Consulting Group Acquires Shares of 614 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,250 shares of company stock worth $141,524,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $284.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.13. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

