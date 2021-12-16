Weaver Consulting Group Buys 84 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $150.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $274.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.27 and a 200 day moving average of $172.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

