Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) Insider Alan Cransberg Purchases 666 Shares

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) insider Alan Cransberg acquired 666 shares of Wesfarmers stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$66.07 ($47.19) per share, with a total value of A$44,001.95 ($31,429.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.24.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

