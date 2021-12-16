Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the November 15th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE EMD remained flat at $$12.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 199,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,327. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 795,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

