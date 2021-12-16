Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMO. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

DMO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.54. 25,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,419. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.