Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 100.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $127.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.