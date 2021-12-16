Westpac Banking Corp Sells 31,705 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,705 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Trip.com Group worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Shares of TCOM opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.