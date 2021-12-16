Westpac Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.22% of Enstar Group worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $242.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.62. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $194.21 and a one year high of $269.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.69.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.94 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.