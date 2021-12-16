WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119,645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of WestRock worth $50,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in WestRock by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in WestRock by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

