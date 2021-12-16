WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Stock Price Up 3.5%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)’s stock price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 5,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 381,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

WOW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $300,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,150. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 105.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 639,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 328,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 58,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 299.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

