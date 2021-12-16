William Blair Lowers Parsons (NYSE:PSN) to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Parsons by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,267,000 after buying an additional 752,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Parsons by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after buying an additional 233,479 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Parsons by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 633,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,943,000 after buying an additional 219,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Parsons by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 193,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Parsons by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,912,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,264,000 after buying an additional 184,460 shares during the last quarter.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

