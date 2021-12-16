William Blair Weighs in on Parsons Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Parsons in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Parsons’ FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.00 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Parsons has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 6.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Parsons by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Parsons by 7.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

