William Murray John Acquires 35,600 Shares of Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Director William Murray John acquired 35,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 420,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$757,080.

William Murray John also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, William Murray John acquired 15,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,750.00.

Shares of CVE:DSV opened at C$2.05 on Thursday. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.19 and a 12 month high of C$2.74. The company has a current ratio of 41.84, a quick ratio of 41.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$666.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also focuses on the high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits with a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in northern Coahuila state, Mexico.

