William P. Tully Sells 1,564 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total value of $343,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:KAI traded up $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $228.26. 46 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.55 and a 52 week high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.84.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kadant by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

