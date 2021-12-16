Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $171.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $501,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,038 shares of company stock worth $8,033,266. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.35.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

