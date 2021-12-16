WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 330,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WSC opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.