Wincanton (LON:WIN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $393.93

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 393.93 ($5.21) and traded as low as GBX 334 ($4.41). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 337 ($4.45), with a volume of 268,946 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WIN shares. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.87) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market cap of £419.57 million and a PE ratio of 9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,444.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 359.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 393.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In related news, insider Mihiri Jayaweera purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £14,120 ($18,659.97).

Wincanton Company Profile (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

