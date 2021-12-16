WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,359 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 550.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,461,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,921 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3,237.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after buying an additional 2,615,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,422,000 after buying an additional 2,405,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,369,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 49.4% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,048,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,635,000 after buying an additional 1,669,320 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

