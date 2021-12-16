WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,726,000 after buying an additional 122,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,319,000 after buying an additional 9,689,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after buying an additional 1,514,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,038,000 after buying an additional 152,017 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,425,000 after buying an additional 1,035,549 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERN stock opened at $78.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.00.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

CERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.55.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

