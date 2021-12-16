WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,377 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 40.8% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $989.01 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

