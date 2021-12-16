WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 101 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Enstar Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group stock opened at $242.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $194.21 and a 1 year high of $269.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.69.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

