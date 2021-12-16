WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,249 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of Vontier worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNT. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

NYSE VNT opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

