WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,673 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Garmin by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $135.43 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.59 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.30.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.