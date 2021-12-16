WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Shares Down 1.4%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) shares were down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.32 and last traded at $24.32. Approximately 3,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 7,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

