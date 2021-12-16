WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.33. 1,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 13,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG owned 1.37% of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

