WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Down 49.0% in November

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the November 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGRW. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2,562.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of DGRW stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $65.20. 594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,697. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

