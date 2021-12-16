Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will report sales of $330.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.21 million and the highest is $333.20 million. Wix.com reported sales of $282.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.63.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $141.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.52. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.30. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $133.00 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,934 shares in the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth about $152,806,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 431.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after buying an additional 390,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

