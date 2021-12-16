Wolfe Research Reaffirms “Peer Perform” Rating for Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

VRT opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

