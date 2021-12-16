WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Peggy H. Eddens Sells 1,552 Shares

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WSFS opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.16. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

