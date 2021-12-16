Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.70

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 9341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

