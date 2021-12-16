Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $46.25, but opened at $42.81. Xometry shares last traded at $42.89, with a volume of 50 shares.

Specifically, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.10 per share, for a total transaction of $58,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $2,297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

XMTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Xometry by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

