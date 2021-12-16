Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,538,000 after buying an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Xylem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after buying an additional 400,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Xylem by 8.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,675,000 after buying an additional 160,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after buying an additional 163,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.30.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.70. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.