YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 224 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $79.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.53. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

