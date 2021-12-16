YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.25 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.65.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

