YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

HACK opened at $60.41 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68.

