YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.5% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX opened at $70.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.