YIELD App Market Cap Hits $43.74 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000657 BTC on major exchanges. YIELD App has a total market cap of $43.74 million and $218,913.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 139,243,220 coins. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

