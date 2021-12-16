Yu-Waye Chu Sells 7,500 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FATE opened at $54.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,415.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 91,416 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 136.4% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FATE. Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.06.

