Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs Sells 1,452 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $132.42 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.15. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

