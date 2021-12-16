Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its position in shares of Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 3.91% of Yunhong International worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunhong International in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yunhong International by 66.0% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunhong International during the second quarter worth approximately $575,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yunhong International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunhong International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yunhong International alerts:

Shares of ZGYH opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Yunhong International has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.